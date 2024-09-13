PFG Advisors Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,613,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,797,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 266,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,417,000 after acquiring an additional 71,938 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 375,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,136,000 after acquiring an additional 63,316 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 287,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,212,000 after acquiring an additional 43,361 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $102.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $80.90 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.26.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

