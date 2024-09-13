PFG Advisors Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 11,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VDC stock opened at $218.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $220.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.59.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.