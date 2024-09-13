PFG Advisors Grows Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

PFG Advisors raised its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,706,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,225 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 461,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,190,000 after acquiring an additional 327,342 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 54,403 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

DUHP stock opened at $33.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.60.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

