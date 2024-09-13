PFG Advisors Boosts Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,606 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Amphenol by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,468,301,000 after buying an additional 17,552,921 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $1,078,167,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Amphenol by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,245,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,899,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340,759 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,455,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,041,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Amphenol by 263.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,568,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $63.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.57. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $39.34 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Amphenol to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

