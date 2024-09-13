PFG Advisors Acquires 6,770 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 418.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,795,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,780,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944,520 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,726,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,010,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,401,526 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,592,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,445,822,000 after buying an additional 2,447,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,210,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,096,849,000 after buying an additional 270,538 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 101.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,443,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,943,000 after buying an additional 1,228,116 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $196.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.00.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $191.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.49 and a fifty-two week high of $227.80. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.86.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,602,670.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,146,307.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

