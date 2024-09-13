PFG Advisors Acquires 12,410 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,410 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGO. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 12,879,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,925,000 after buying an additional 2,028,159 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1,065.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,061,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after acquiring an additional 970,104 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 331.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,200,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,562,000 after acquiring an additional 921,840 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,794,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,587,000 after purchasing an additional 795,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,804,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,453,000 after purchasing an additional 478,559 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.94.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

