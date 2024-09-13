Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) traded down 3.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $191.98 and last traded at $193.00. 103,377 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 383,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $187.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Penumbra Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.39, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.24 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.20, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,288 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.20, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,288 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total transaction of $159,614.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,026.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,372 shares of company stock worth $3,888,852 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 1,845.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 177.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 28,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 17,968 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the second quarter worth $4,033,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Penumbra by 3.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 106,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 439.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 178,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,283,000 after acquiring an additional 145,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

See Also

