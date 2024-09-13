Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock.

PAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.40.

PAG stock opened at $149.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.16. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $137.95 and a fifty-two week high of $179.72.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.22. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.76%.

In related news, Director John Barr sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.71, for a total transaction of $122,228.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 51.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,832,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 21,712 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,501,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

