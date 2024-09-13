Pender Growth Fund (CVE:PTF) Shares Down 2.1%

Shares of Pender Growth Fund Inc. (CVE:PTF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$10.60 and last traded at C$10.61. 8,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 5,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.84.

Pender Growth Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$77.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 51.12 and a current ratio of 0.11.

About Pender Growth Fund

(Get Free Report)

Pender Growth Fund Inc specializes in later stage, special situations, and restructuring investments. The fund also provides expansion capital and invests in small caps and Eligible Small Businesses ("ESBs"). It seeks to invest in illiquid public and private companies in information technology, communications, life sciences, and proprietary technologies sectors and undervalued technology companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pender Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pender Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.