Pecaut & CO. Sells 84 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pecaut & CO. cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the second quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $396.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $168.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

