Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given New $126.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $121.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.00.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $134.19 on Thursday. Paychex has a 52 week low of $106.27 and a 52 week high of $134.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.94%.

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 8,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,793,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,287,448.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 8,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $1,106,714.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,793,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,163 shares of company stock valued at $17,537,817. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 286.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

