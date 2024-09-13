PAX Gold (PAXG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $9.85 Million

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One PAX Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $2,563.77 or 0.04428501 BTC on exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $486.93 million and approximately $9.85 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold’s launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 189,925 tokens. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @paxosglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PAX Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAXG is a digital asset that represents physical gold stored in a vault, each token representing one troy ounce of a 400 oz London Good Delivery gold bar. It is built on the Ethereum blockchain and issued by Paxos Trust Company, a regulated financial institution and custodian of the physical gold. PAXG is primarily used as a way for investors to invest in and hold gold in a digital form, and it can be traded on various exchanges. It can also be used as collateral for loans and other financial services within the cryptocurrency and blockchain ecosystem, and Paxos Trust Company has developed institutional-grade APIs and solutions for businesses and developers who want to use PAXG and other Paxos assets in their applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

