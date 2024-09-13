Pax Dollar Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $105.10 million and $2.01 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 64.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000763 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 105,079,505 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

