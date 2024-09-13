Pasofino Gold (CVE:VEIN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.68

Pasofino Gold Limited (CVE:VEIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 18150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Pasofino Gold Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$77.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Pasofino Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pasofino Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It has an option to acquire 49% interest in the Dugbe gold project covering an area of 2,559 square kilometers situated in southern Liberia. The company was formerly known as Enforcer Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pasofino Gold Limited in October 2019.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pasofino Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pasofino Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.