Parthenon LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Parthenon LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,850,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 250,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,706,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,791,000 after purchasing an additional 228,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,899,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,403,000 after purchasing an additional 482,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 109,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter.

VEU opened at $60.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.02. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $61.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

