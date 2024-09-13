Parthenon LLC Sells 825 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Parthenon LLC decreased its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. YETI accounts for about 1.1% of Parthenon LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Parthenon LLC owned 0.26% of YETI worth $8,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,967,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,994 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in YETI by 5.8% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,918,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,196,000 after acquiring an additional 105,859 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in YETI in the second quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in YETI in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of YETI in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on YETI from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on YETI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on YETI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

YETI Price Performance

NYSE:YETI opened at $37.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.11. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average of $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.29.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. YETI had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $463.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

