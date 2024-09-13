Parthenon LLC Sells 1,832 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Parthenon LLC trimmed its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at about $499,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 29.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 34,084.2% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $66.46 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $82.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.98 and a 200-day moving average of $68.32.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 41.19% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on SMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, COO Nathan Eric Baxter sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $211,938.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,689,665.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Nathan Eric Baxter sold 2,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $211,938.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,665.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 85,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $6,038,270.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,608,238 shares in the company, valued at $965,232,321.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,078 shares of company stock worth $6,325,042. 26.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

