Parthenon LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Parthenon LLC boosted its position in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC owned about 0.94% of Richardson Electronics worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Richardson Electronics by 14.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Richardson Electronics by 32.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Richardson Electronics by 19.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in Richardson Electronics by 3.0% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,095,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,027,000 after acquiring an additional 31,569 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Richardson Electronics Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ RELL opened at $11.59 on Friday. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $10.72. The company has a market cap of $166.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. Richardson Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $47.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Richardson Electronics Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

