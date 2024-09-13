Parthenon LLC Decreases Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Parthenon LLC lessened its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Landstar System comprises 1.6% of Parthenon LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $12,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,480,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,812,000 after acquiring an additional 25,387 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 415.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Stock Up 1.6 %

Landstar System stock opened at $182.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.13 and a 1-year high of $201.40. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.06.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Landstar System had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 22.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on LSTR shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Landstar System from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Landstar System from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.73.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

