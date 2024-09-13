Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Parkland Trading Up 0.9 %

PKI stock opened at C$35.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.59. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$34.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.99. The firm has a market cap of C$6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Get Parkland alerts:

Insider Activity at Parkland

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen bought 1,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$36.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,520.00. 20.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Desjardins dropped their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Parkland from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.46.

View Our Latest Report on PKI

About Parkland

(Get Free Report)

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.