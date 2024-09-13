Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.
Parkland Trading Up 0.9 %
PKI stock opened at C$35.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.59. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$34.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.99. The firm has a market cap of C$6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.33.
Insider Activity at Parkland
In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen bought 1,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$36.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,520.00. 20.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Parkland
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Parkland
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 3 Fresh Stock Buybacks: These are the Ones to Buy
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Tesla’s New Buy Rating: Why Analysts Are Optimistic
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Is Halliburton Stock a Good Buy at Current Levels?
Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.