Parker Financial LLC Sells 4,654 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Parker Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Parker Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Parker Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,069,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,588,000 after purchasing an additional 605,163 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 761,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,028,000 after buying an additional 24,017 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 346.7% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 143,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 111,077 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,669,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,176,000 after buying an additional 164,519 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN opened at $21.09 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $21.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

