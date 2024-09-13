Parker Financial LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Parker Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises 1.4% of Parker Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Parker Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,186,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,776,000 after acquiring an additional 282,942 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 52.4% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 29,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry Hill Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of DFSD opened at $47.75 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $47.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average is $47.12.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
