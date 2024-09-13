Parker Financial LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Parker Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF comprises 1.4% of Parker Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Parker Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 31.3% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,186,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,776,000 after acquiring an additional 282,942 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 52.4% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 29,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry Hill Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of DFSD opened at $47.75 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $47.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average is $47.12.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.