Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Director Glenn Mcnamara Purchases 7,200 Shares

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) Director Glenn Mcnamara purchased 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,140.00.

Parex Resources Price Performance

Shares of Parex Resources stock opened at C$12.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.45. Parex Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$11.33 and a twelve month high of C$28.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.87.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$499.23 million during the quarter. Parex Resources had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 17.02%. Analysts forecast that Parex Resources Inc. will post 2.5941176 EPS for the current year.

Parex Resources Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.80%. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is 38.02%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PXT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Parex Resources from C$23.80 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight Capital cut shares of Parex Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$32.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Haywood Securities cut their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.27.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

Recommended Stories

