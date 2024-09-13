Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Shares Down 5.7%

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.56. 26,879 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 409,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on PTVE. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 1.49%. Pactiv Evergreen’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -86.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTVE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 5.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 69.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

