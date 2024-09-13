Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.77 and last traded at $27.76. 224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.52.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $27.33 million, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.14.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF stock. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.36% of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (PSFJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSFJ was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

