PAAL AI (PAAL) Price Up 5.4% This Week

PAAL AI (PAAL) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 13th. PAAL AI has a market cap of $133.00 million and $1.57 million worth of PAAL AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAAL AI token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PAAL AI has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAAL AI alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000088 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

PAAL AI Token Profile

PAAL AI launched on June 22nd, 2023. PAAL AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 840,000,000 tokens. PAAL AI’s official Twitter account is @paalmind. PAAL AI’s official message board is medium.com/@admin_42570. PAAL AI’s official website is www.paal.ai.

PAAL AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAAL AI (PAAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAAL AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 819,528,083.459412 in circulation. The last known price of PAAL AI is 0.16355341 USD and is down -2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $1,789,229.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paal.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAAL AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAAL AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAAL AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAAL AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAAL AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.