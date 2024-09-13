Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Announces $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the textile maker on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.

Oxford Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years. Oxford Industries has a payout ratio of 28.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Oxford Industries to earn $9.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Shares of OXM opened at $84.12 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $74.95 and a fifty-two week high of $113.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $419.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.16 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OXM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.80.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

