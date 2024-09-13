Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.60 and last traded at $32.60. 49,139 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 33,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 million, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.78.

About Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF

The Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (OVLH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to the US large-cap space combined with an option overlay strategy, utilizing a put spread and long-term OTM put options. OVLH was launched on Jan 14, 2021 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

