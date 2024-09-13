Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 555.6% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Orrön Energy AB (publ) Price Performance

Orrön Energy AB (publ) stock remained flat at $0.72 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73. Orrön Energy AB has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $0.88.

Orrön Energy AB (publ) Company Profile

Orrön Energy AB (publ) operates as an independent renewable energy company in the Nordics, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It owns and operates wind turbines with installed capacity of 300 MW and Karskruv wind farm with installed capacity of 86 MW in Sweden; Metsälamminkangas wind farms in Finland with installed capacity of 132 MW; and Leikanger hydropower plant in Norway with capacity of 77 MW.

