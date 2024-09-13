Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Orrön Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 555.6% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Orrön Energy AB (publ) Price Performance
Orrön Energy AB (publ) stock remained flat at $0.72 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73. Orrön Energy AB has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $0.88.
Orrön Energy AB (publ) Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Orrön Energy AB (publ)
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Orrön Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrön Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.