Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.31

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.31 and last traded at $9.24, with a volume of 81989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

Orkla ASA Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average is $7.88.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.80%.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery channels, as well as food service, convenience stores, and petrol stations.

