ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ (ORIC) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ORIC. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ORIC

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.5 %

ORIC opened at $9.06 on Monday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $610.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.12.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ORIC Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORIC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 253.2% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $153,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.