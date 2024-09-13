Ordinals Price Tops $30.69 on Top Exchanges (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. One Ordinals token can now be bought for approximately $30.69 or 0.00053045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ordinals has a market cap of $644.42 million and approximately $96.64 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ordinals has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ordinals Token Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “ORDI (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals – BRC20 platform. ORDI has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of ORDI is 30.8580933 USD and is up 6.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $115,296,274.12 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

