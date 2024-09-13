Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Trading 1.4% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $200.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Oracle traded as high as $173.94 and last traded at $163.72. Approximately 12,622,169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 8,379,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.38.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.68.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Oracle

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.55. The company has a market capitalization of $454.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

