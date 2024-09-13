Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $16.22 million during the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative net margin of 9.07% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%.

Optical Cable Stock Performance

NASDAQ OCC opened at $2.67 on Friday. Optical Cable has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Optical Cable

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Optical Cable stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,609 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. owned 1.31% of Optical Cable worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Optical Cable Company Profile

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

