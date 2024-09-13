Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 530 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,538 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.7% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $45,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Alternatives Inc increased its holdings in Home Depot by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Alternatives Inc now owns 6,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 2,716 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.79.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $374.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The company has a market capitalization of $371.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $360.13 and its 200-day moving average is $354.18.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

