Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 374 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $15,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,327,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $800,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 322.6% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 656.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 457,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $434,780,000 after acquiring an additional 397,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,144.06.

ORLY opened at $1,119.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,099.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,070.68. The stock has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $296,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

