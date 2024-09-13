Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 235 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of CarMax worth $21,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 134.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 176.7% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in CarMax by 127.2% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Argus raised CarMax to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE:KMX opened at $76.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.69. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.50.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares in the company, valued at $72,097.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $89,198.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,097.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,318 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $777,680.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,243 shares of company stock worth $14,893,042 in the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

