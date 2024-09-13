Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 533,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,324 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $30,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 319.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,922,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,167 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1,953.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,285,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,349 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,950,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,837 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,252,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,702,000 after acquiring an additional 518,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $20,180,000.

Shares of DGRO opened at $61.34 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $62.19. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.11.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

