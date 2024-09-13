Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,784 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,666 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Compass Point assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.70.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $255.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 1-year low of $140.91 and a 1-year high of $261.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

