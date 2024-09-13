OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO) Short Interest Up 278.5% in August

OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,400 shares, an increase of 278.5% from the August 15th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of OKYO Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

OKYO Pharma Stock Down 0.5 %

About OKYO Pharma

OKYO traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,684. OKYO Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33.

OKYO Pharma Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead preclinical product candidate is OK-101, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease.

