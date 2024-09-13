OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO) Short Interest Up 278.5% in August

OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,400 shares, an increase of 278.5% from the August 15th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of OKYO Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKYO
OKYO Pharma Stock Down 0.5 %
About OKYO Pharma
OKYO Pharma Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead preclinical product candidate is OK-101, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than OKYO Pharma
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for OKYO Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OKYO Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.