Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.91 and last traded at $50.08. Approximately 5,406,702 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 8,458,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.27.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.63.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 334,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,984,044.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 255,281,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,253,071,059. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 334,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,984,044.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,281,524 shares in the company, valued at $15,253,071,059. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,552,271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586,612 shares during the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,433,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $67,601,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $63,880,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,744,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.