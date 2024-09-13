Oasis Network Market Cap Reaches $395.87 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $395.87 million and approximately $13.77 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0560 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,407.52 or 0.04047873 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00041427 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007207 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00011812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00014226 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007112 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.05550203 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $11,433,150.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

