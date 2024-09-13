Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.25

Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Oakley Capital Investments Trading Up 0.2 %

OCI stock opened at GBX 504.13 ($6.59) on Friday. Oakley Capital Investments has a 52 week low of GBX 392 ($5.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 530 ($6.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 82.79 and a current ratio of 24.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 512.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 490.36. The company has a market capitalization of £889.38 million, a PE ratio of 1,867.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Oakley Capital Investments alerts:

Insider Activity at Oakley Capital Investments

In other news, insider Fiona Beck purchased 10,000 shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.66) per share, for a total transaction of £50,900 ($66,562.05). In other Oakley Capital Investments news, insider Fiona Beck purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.66) per share, with a total value of £50,900 ($66,562.05). Also, insider Caroline Foulger acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 516 ($6.75) per share, with a total value of £103,200 ($134,954.88). 20.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oakley Capital Investments

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oakley Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oakley Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.