NYM Price Hits $0.0789 on Major Exchanges (NYM)

NYM (NYM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last seven days, NYM has traded 6% lower against the dollar. NYM has a market cap of $63.04 million and $576,643.93 worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NYM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0789 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NYM alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000092 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NYM Token Profile

NYM’s genesis date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 799,094,394 tokens. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject. The official website for NYM is nymtech.net.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 799,094,394.200005 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.0792559 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $618,526.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NYM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NYM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.