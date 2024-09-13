nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) is Robeco Schweiz AG’s 8th Largest Position

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,648,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. nVent Electric accounts for about 2.4% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 0.99% of nVent Electric worth $126,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $496,662.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,832.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $1,267,053.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $496,662.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,832.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $45.60 and a 12 month high of $86.57.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $880.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NVT. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised shares of nVent Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

