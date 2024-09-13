Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Short Interest Down 50.4% in August

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,300 shares, a decrease of 50.4% from the August 15th total of 214,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 719,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Young L. Robert purchased 16,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $199,989.06. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 32,727 shares in the company, valued at $385,524.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $851,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 80,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 40,102 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $716,000. Finally, Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 30,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

Shares of NAD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.30. 105,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,459. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.54. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $12.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0755 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. This is a positive change from Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

