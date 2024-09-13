Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.63 and last traded at $30.59. Approximately 4,674 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 150,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.34.
Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.30.
Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NUGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in large-cap US stocks selected for growth, quality, and value factors. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.
