Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, an increase of 213.5% from the August 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCA. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth $151,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 17.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 236,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 27,910 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NCA remained flat at $9.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 34,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,635. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.81. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $9.19.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

