Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, an increase of 213.5% from the August 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCA. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth $151,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 17.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 236,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 27,910 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.46% of the company’s stock.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:NCA remained flat at $9.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 34,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,635. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.81. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $9.19.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- What is a Special Dividend?
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.