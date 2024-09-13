Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Cut to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTRFree Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $53.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $69.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTR. HSBC cut Nutrien from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Nutrien from a hold rating to a moderate sell rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.39.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $46.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.08. The company has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 50.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 33.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

