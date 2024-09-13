Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $174.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $170.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus upgraded Nucor to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a hold rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nucor from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $195.00.

Nucor Stock Up 2.1 %

Nucor stock opened at $140.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.09. Nucor has a 12 month low of $133.42 and a 12 month high of $203.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,909,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $617,915,000 after buying an additional 84,558 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 29.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,884,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,030,000 after purchasing an additional 660,866 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $377,631,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,160,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,580,000 after purchasing an additional 67,974 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,367,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,949,000 after purchasing an additional 85,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

